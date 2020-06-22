Champhai (Mizoram) [India], June 22 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale, occurred near Champhai, Mizoram at 4.10 am on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The depth of the quake was 20 km while the coordinates of the epicentre are 23.22 (latitude) and 93.24 (longitude).

"An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale, occurred 27 km south-southwest of Champhai, Mizoram at 04:10:52 (IST) today," said the NCS.

Further details are awaited.

Tremors were felt in the north-east for the second consecutive day. On Sunday, a quake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale, occurred 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl, Mizoram at 4.16 pm. (ANI)

