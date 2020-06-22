New Delhi, June 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Chief Minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga to take a stock of the situation in the northeastern state due to the earthquake earlier today. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and assured all support from the Centre to the northeastern state. "Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga Ji on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre", the Prime Minister tweeted.

A strong earthquake, with a magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale, shook parts of Mizoram during the wee hours on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology informed. There was no report of any damage or casualty, officials said. According to an details available, the tremor jolted eastern Mizoram's Champhai area on Monday.

Here's the Tweet:

Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri @ZoramthangaCM Ji on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2020

Mizoram has been witnessing frequent earthquakes since the last few days. On Sunday, a moderate earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale shook Mizoram and the adjoining northeastern states bordering Myanmar. According to an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the tremor hit Mizoram capital Aizawl, parts of the mountainous state and adjoining areas of northeastern states at 4.16 pm.

