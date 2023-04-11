Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 11 (ANI): Five people have been arrested for allegedly killing a man at Imran Talim Centre in Hyderabad, officials said on Tuesday.

"We have arrested 5 people in a connection with an Akash Singh murder case at Imran Talim Centre Topkhana. A pistol and two magazines purchased from Bihar along with two knives, used in a crime were recovered from them," Kiran Khera, DCP South West Zone Hyderabad said.

The accused have been identified as Ambati Kranthi Sagar, Chandra, Imran Khan, Bodi Arvind Yadav, and Chettupalli Sailesh.

"A total of 13 rounds were purchased from Bihar and four rounds were fired during the assault on the victim, 4 shots were fired from which 2 shots missed and hit the wall and 2 shots hit the body of the deceased," Khera said.

On April 4 at night, we received information that one person named Akash Singh was murdered on spot by accused Ambati Kranthi Sagar and Chandra. A case was registered under section 302 of IPC at Tappachaburta Police station, he said.

"Last October the deceased Akash Singh and his brother attacked the accused and his friends. During the attack, we also registered a case at Tappachabutra Police Station. The issue was continuously going on between both parties. Ambati Kranthi Sagar decided to murder the victim and planned to buy the pistol. Arvind Yadav and Chettupalli Sailesh went to Bihar and brought the country-made pistol and 14 rounds", Khera said.

"As per their plan, on April 4, when Ambati Kranthi Sagar along with Chandra was present at Kranthi's residence. In meantime, Kranthi made a phone call to Imran Khan to arrange a meeting with the deceased Akash Singh. Imran agreed with Ambati Kranthi Sagar and later Kranthi and Chandra went to Imran Talim Centre, Topkhana on Chandra's bike. Kranthi was hiding a gun and Chandra had knives and they met with Imran on the 2nd floor of said building", he said.

"Then Imran called the deceased Akash Singh and asked him to come to his Talim centre to compromise with Kranthi Sagar on previous issues. Accordingly, at about 11:55 pm, the deceased Akash Singh came to Talim Centre along with Rahul Sagar. Imran took the deceased to one room on the ground floor of his Talim Centre. When Imran and the deceased Akash Singh were talking. Kranthi and Chandra were watching from the first floor, both of them came down to the ground floor and Kranthi fired 4 shots at the deceased Akash Singh with a gun and one live cartridge fell down on the floor at the time of firing, deceased fell down on the floor. After that, Chandra attacked him with a knife and then Kranthi also attacked the deceased with a coconut knife", DCP Khera said further.

"The accused are being remanded for judicial custody," he added. (ANI)

