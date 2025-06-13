Guwahati, Jun 13 (PTI) Five people were arrested with drugs worth Rs 6.5 crore in Assam's Sribhumi district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, police seized 44,000 yaba tablets from the Veterbond area and arrested the five suspected peddlers, he said.

Sarma congratulated the police on the success of the operation.

Necessary legal procedures have already been initiated, he said on Thursday night in a post on X.

Yaba, meaning 'crazy medicine' in Thai, is banned as it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act, and caffeine.

