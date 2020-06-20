Bhopal, Jun 20 (PTI) A five-day session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be held from July 20, its Principal Secretary AP Singh said on Saturday.

The notification was issued after the approval of the governor, he added.

The session, which will end on July 24, will have five sittings, and will be the seventh one of the current Assembly, Singh informed.

