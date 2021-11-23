Gujarat (Rajkot) [India], November 23 (ANI): As many as five have died in a collision between a car and a state transport bus on the Gondal highway of Gujarat near Rajkot's Biliyala village on Tuesday.

Several people have also sustained injuries and have been admitted to a local civil hospital.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Bhopal: 20-Year-Old Youth Duped Of Rs 97,129 By Cyber Fraudster Impersonating Executive Of Online Payment Wallet Company.

It cause of the accident is believed to be a tyre burst of the car causing it to hit the bus on the opposite side of the road.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Constitution Day 2021 Celebration: President Ram Nath Kovind to Lead Celebrations from Central Hall of Parliament On November 26.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)