India News | 5 Held for Stabbing Youth to Death in Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Five teenagers were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a youth to death in what appeared to be a fallout of personal enmity in the national capital, Delhi police said on Wednesday.

The youth who succumbed to his injuries was identified as Gaurav (22) alias Lambu, a resident of Gautampuri, police said.

Also Read | Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stones of 29 Highway Projects Worth Rs 4,000 Crore in Punjab (Watch Video).

After the murder, the assailants attempted to flee from the spot before they were overpowered.

According to Delhi Police, on the intervening night of January 9 and 10, information was received at Police Station Badarpur through a patrolling team near Meet Chowk. The callers said that they had noticed three people dragging a man who was badly injured and in an unconscious condition.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Maoists for Being Police Informer in West Singhbhum District.

After police arrived, the trio fled towards BIW Colony NTPC, leaving the injured at Meet chowk. Police and and other available staff gave chase and nabbed the three assailants who were identified as Armaan alias Kurru (18) and two minors aged between 16 and 17 years, police said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that those nabbed had picked up a fight with the deceased Gaurav. "During the fight, they caused him multiple stab wound injuries, and he succumbed to the said injuries," as per police.

Later on, two of their associates, one minor and a youth identified as Sahid (18), were also apprehended.

"The blood-stained weapon of offence used in the crime has also been recovered," police said.

The body has been sent to the All India Institute of Medical Science's mortuary, they said.

A case vide FIR u/s 302/34 IPC has been registered at Badarpur police station and further investigation is under progress, police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

India News | 5 Held for Stabbing Youth to Death in Delhi Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Five minors were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a youth to death in what appeared to be a fallout of personal enmity here in the National Capital, Delhi police said on Wednesday. Agency News ANI| A+ A-

Representative Image.

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Five teenagers were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a youth to death in what appeared to be a fallout of personal enmity in the national capital, Delhi police said on Wednesday. The youth who succumbed to his injuries was identified as Gaurav (22) alias Lambu, a resident of Gautampuri, police said. Also Read | Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stones of 29 Highway Projects Worth Rs 4,000 Crore in Punjab (Watch Video). After the murder, the assailants attempted to flee from the spot before they were overpowered. According to Delhi Police, on the intervening night of January 9 and 10, information was received at Police Station Badarpur through a patrolling team near Meet Chowk. The callers said that they had noticed three people dragging a man who was badly injured and in an unconscious condition. Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Maoists for Being Police Informer in West Singhbhum District. After police arrived, the trio fled towards BIW Colony NTPC, leaving the injured at Meet chowk. Police and and other available staff gave chase and nabbed the three assailants who were identified as Armaan alias Kurru (18) and two minors aged between 16 and 17 years, police said. During interrogation, it was revealed that those nabbed had picked up a fight with the deceased Gaurav. "During the fight, they caused him multiple stab wound injuries, and he succumbed to the said injuries," as per police. Later on, two of their associates, one minor and a youth identified as Sahid (18), were also apprehended. "The blood-stained weapon of offence used in the crime has also been recovered," police said. The body has been sent to the All India Institute of Medical Science's mortuary, they said. A case vide FIR u/s 302/34 IPC has been registered at Badarpur police station and further investigation is under progress, police said. (ANI) (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

a-url="https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/india-news-5-held-for-stabbing-youth-to-death-in-delhi-5683865.html">