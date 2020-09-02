Hyderabad, Sept 2 (PTI): Five workers were injured, two of them critically, during blasting works taken up at a coal mining project of state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) at Srirampur area in Mancherial district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 6 pm when detonators accidentally misfired resulting in injuries to five people, a senior police official told PTI, quoting preliminary information.

Also Read | Oppo F17 Pro & Oppo F17 Handsets With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The five were rushed to a nearby hospital and two of them with severe injuries shifted here,the official said.

It was not clear whether the injured were employees of SCCL or contract workers.

Also Read | China Accuses India of Changing Status Quo at Pangong Tso After Indian Troops Thwarted Chinese Incursion in Eastern Ladakh.

In June this year, four outsourcing workers were killed and three others seriously injured in an explosion at an Open Cast Coal Mine of SCCL in Peddapalli district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)