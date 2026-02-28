Chandigarh [India], February 28 (ANI): The countdown has begun for the 1st Chandigarh International Marathon, scheduled to be held on March 1, 2026. The Governor of Punjab and Administrator, UT Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, received the official Marathon T-Shirt from the officials of the Department of Sports, Chandigarh Administration at Lok Bhavan.

The Governor was ceremonially presented with T-Shirt No. 1, symbolising leadership and commitment to the spirit of sportsmanship.

Also Read | How to Watch Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final Day 5 Live Streaming Online.

In the presence of Mandeep Singh Brar, Secretary Home, UT Chandigarh, the T-Shirt was presented by Secretary Sports, Chandigarh, Prerna Puri, and Director Sports, Saurabh Arora.

Gulab Chand Kataria, along with his wife, Anita Kataria, will participate in the 5 KM marathon event, encouraging citizens to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.

Also Read | Today’s Cricket Match Live: Check ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule for February 28.

The marathon, themed "Run • Rise • Repeat", aims to inspire individuals across all age groups to embrace fitness, resilience, and determination.

The event will commence at 7:00 AM at Chandigarh Club, Sector-1, Chandigarh. Participants will compete across four major categories: 42.19 KM | 21.09 KM | 10 KM | 5 KM

The 1st Chandigarh International Marathon is being organised by the Department of Sports, Chandigarh Administration, and is expected to witness enthusiastic participation from athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and citizens from across the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)