West Singhbhum (Jharkhand) [India], December 2 (ANI): Five jawans were injured during an encounter between security forces and Naxals in Jharkhand's Chaibasa on Thursday.

The injured jawans are being evacuated from the site of the encounter, Jharkhand Police said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Sanjay Anandrao Lathkar said, "There have been two clashes with Naxalites in Chaibasa since morning, in which 5 CoBRA soldiers were injured. He has been brought by helicopter and is being treated."

He further said that the search person is still underway. (ANI)

