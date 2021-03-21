Bikaner, March 21: In a tragic incident, five children suffocated to death after they jumped into a grain storage container while playing in Bikaner district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

The children were in the age group of 3-8 years, they said. According to police, the container was almost empty and the children jumped into it one after another while playing. The container got closed accidentally, trapping the kids inside. Rajasthan Govt Imposes Night Curfew in 8 Districts, Primary Schools Shut as COVID-19 Cases on Rise.

The children included four girls and a boy, SP (Bikaner) Priti Chandra said. “When the mother of the children came home, she did not find them. During the search for them, she opened the container and found them inside it,” she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)