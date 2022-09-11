Motihari (Bihar), Sep 11 (PTI) Four women and a child were killed and five persons received injuries when the three-wheeler they were riding got crushed under a truck laden with sand, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on National Highway-28 in East Champaran district's Mofussil police station area.

The truck overturned and fell on the autorickshaw it was trying to overtake, SHO Avaneesh Kumar said.

He said the three-wheeler was carrying altogether 10 people.

Five persons – the four women (aged between 35 and 60 years) and an eight-year-old boy – were killed, police said.

The injured, including the driver and four women, have been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition, the SHO added.

