New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan attended the banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in honour of Patrick Herminie, President of Seychelles, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday received Seychelles President Patrick Herminie at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour.

During the discussions, the two leaders underscored the immense potential to further deepen bilateral cooperation, with President Murmu noting that the newly adopted India-Seychelles Joint Vision for "Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages (SESEL)" provides a strong foundation for collaboration in the years ahead.

Welcoming President Herminie on his first State visit to India, President Murmu noted that India-Seychelles relations are rooted in mutual trust, respect, and a shared commitment to democracy and pluralism.

She emphasised the deep cultural links and historical connections between the two nations, noting that the Indian Ocean waves bind the peoples of both countries.

"President Droupadi Murmu received President Patrick Herminie of Seychelles at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour. The two leaders agreed that there is immense potential to further deepen the bilateral cooperation and that the "India-Seychelles Joint Vision for Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages" will provide a strong foundation for cooperation in the years ahead," the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated in a post on X.

President Murmu said that the visit is particularly significant as Seychelles celebrates 50 years of independence, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of India-Seychelles diplomatic relations.

She added that Seychelles holds a key place in India's MAHASAGAR Vision, which aims to strengthen cooperation through trade for development, capacity building, and mutual security. "India remains ever ready to meet Seychelles' developmental and security needs," she affirmed.

President Murmu expressed confidence that the Special Economic Package announced during the visit will provide fresh momentum to India-Seychelles cooperation across priority sectors, including health, infrastructure, education, defence, and capacity building. (ANI)

