Thane (Maharashtra) [India] May 8 (ANI): Five people of a family drowned in a quarry in a village near Dombivli in Kalyan Gramin in Thane district on Saturday, said an official.

According to the police, the victims had gone to fetch water in the quarry when the tragic incident happened.

Also Read | India Reports 3,451 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 40 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

The deceased have been identified as Mira Gaikwad (55), Apeksha (30) and Mayuresh (15), Moksha (13) and Nilesh (15). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)