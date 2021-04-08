Kohima, Apr 8 (PTI) Nagaland reported five fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the coronavirus tally to 12,381, a health official said.

All the new cases were reported from Dimapur district.

"5 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today at Dimapur," said Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet.

Nagaland currently has 147 active COVID-19 cases, while 11,984 people have recovered from the disease, the officail said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is 96.79 per cent, said Director of Health Department, Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The coronavirus death toll in the state is 91, while 159 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 1,37,712 samples for COVID-19, including 75,640 on RT-PCR, 37,578 on TrueNat and 24,494 on Rapid Antigen Test, said Dr Hangsing.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer, Dr Ritu Thurr said 1,02,451 doses of covishield have been administered to 75,331 people so far.

Of the total doses administered in the state 38,654 are frontline workers, 12,384 are healthcare professionals, 15,613 senior citizens and 8,680 people above 45 years, he said.

Among those inoculated 17,658 frontline workers, 8,616 healthcare workers, 562 senior citizens and 284 persons above 45 years have received the second shot of COVID-19 vaccine, he said.

