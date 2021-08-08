Mau (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) Four children were among five people killed when the car in which they were travelling overturned and got stuck in a ditch here on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to ADM Kehari Singh, the accident took place in Sonbarsa village under Dohrighat police station area of the district.

Two people sustained injuries in the incident. The five people who died are all from Gorakhpur district's Chauri Chaura area.

The deceased have been identified as Mamta (35), Taani (13), Mayank (6), Maahi (4) and Divyansh (8).

The injured have been hospitalised, officials said, adding that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

