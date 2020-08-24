Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A five-storey building in Mahad of Maharashtra's Raigad district collapsed on Monday and over 200 people are feared trapped in it.

A total of 15 people have been rescued so far after three floors of the multi-storey building collapsed, Maharashtra minister Aditi S Tatkare said.

Tatkare said as per the primary information over 200 people reported to be trapped inside the building.

The incident took place in Kajalpura area of Mahad Tehsil.

"15 people have been rescued till now, they have suffered injuries. We have five to six relief teams at the spot. More teams will be arriving here," said Tatkare.

Three NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams have been moved to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

