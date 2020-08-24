Bababhai Pathan at the wedding ceremony of the two girls in Ahmednagar | (Photo Credits: Twitter/AarifShah)

At a time when socio-political experts have red-flagged the alleged widening of communal divide in some parts of India, a report which emerged from Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district reposes one's faith in pluralism. A Muslim man in the region got two daughters of his "rakhi sister" married as per the Hindu rituals. He reportedly incurred all the cost of their wedding ceremony, and was also seen weeping at the emotional event.

The man, identified as Bababhai Pathan, is a resident of Ahmednagar. He was tied the knot of rakhi by Bhusare, a native of the same village. After the latter's husband had expired, Pathan played the role of a maternal uncle in the upbringing of her two children, reports said. Muslims Display Communal Harmony During Delhi Violence, Protect Shiv Temple in Indira Vihar.

In the photos shared on social media, members of Pathan's family were also seen weeping at the marriage ceremony - as the girls bid goodbye to their family and neighbourhood.

Pathan Wins Hearts on Social Media

According to reports, the man identified as Bababhai Pathan, from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra had organised the marriage ceremony of the two girls as per their religious customs from his own savings. pic.twitter.com/JXQEpYULRt — The Second Angle (@TheSecondAngle) August 24, 2020

'Brotherhood of True Indian'

Bababhai Pathan, rakhi brother to a Hindu Marathi lady, wedded both of her daughters on his own expenses following all Hindu rituals. This is called regardless Brotherhood of a true Indian!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XjlIsRtJQo — Salman Qureshi (@SalmanQureshi__) August 24, 2020

'Idea of India' Reaffirmed

Mrs. Bhusare from Ahmednagar district, ties rakhi to Bababhai Pathan every year, as she doesn't have a real brother. Yesterday, Bababhai performed rituals & duties of maternal uncle & brother at wedding of both daughters of the Mrs. Bhusare family Idea of India... ! pic.twitter.com/KJCGao5UKm — Juneaid (@Thejunaidnext) August 23, 2020

The marriage took place last week in Ahmednagar. Preliminary reports had incorrectly claimed that the two brides were orphan who were adopted by Pathan. It was later clarified that they were living with their mother Bhusare. Pathan was fulfilling his role as a maternal uncle as he had adopted Bhusare as a rakhi sister.

