Medininagar, Jan 10 (PTI) Five ultras including a self-styled Area Commander of banned Tritya Sammelan Prastuti Committee(TSPC) were arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Self-styled Area Commander of TSPC Basant Singh alias Bachchan Ji alias Diwakar ji who had escaped from police custody in Gaya district of Bihar three years ago was arrested during a special anti-Naxal drive launched in Duruha hill of Palamu district, Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha told a press conference.

Diwakar a native of Naudiha village of Palamu district was operating in Palamu and neighbouring Aurangabad district of Bihar after escaping from police custody, the SP said.

Based on intelligence inputs, the SP said Diwakar and four other ultras were arrested during a special drive launched in Duruha hill.

Police seized a pistol and revolver, four live cartridges, five mobile phone, two diaries and a naxal leaflet from their possession, the SP said.

Altogether eight naxal-related cases were registered against him, the SP added.

