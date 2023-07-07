Jaipur, Jul 7 (PTI) A 5-year-old boy died while his 9-year-old sister was rescued by the villagers after their father allegedly pushed them into a village well in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Friday, police said.

Akash alias Vijay Rawat (35) committed the crime over an ongoing dispute with his wife, Ganj SHO Dharamveer Singh said.

Following the incident which took place in the Hathikheda village, villagers rescued Harshita (9) by pulling her out of the well but could not save Harshvardhan (5), whose body was later recovered by civil defence personnel, the SHO said.

The body will be sent for a post-mortem on Saturday morning, he added.

Rawat is being interrogated, the SHO said, adding that a case is yet to be registered.

