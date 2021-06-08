Jodhpur, June 8: A five-year-old girl died of thirst while her grandmother fell unconscious in Raniwara in Jalore district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when Sukhi (60) and her granddaughter Manju (5) were travelling by foot to see a family member in Roda village, Station House Officer Padma Ram said.

While on the way, they felt thirsty but could not find water around as the place was uninhabited, he said. Later, some shepherds spotted the duo from atop a small hill and informed the village sarpanch who informed the police.

The police rushed to the spot and after first aid, both were taken to the hospital where Manju was declared dead while Sukhi is undergoing treatment. “We rushed to the spot which was not motorable. We found the girl had died while the old woman was unconscious due to dehydration," the SHO said.

The deceased's body was given to her family members after post-mortem, he said.

