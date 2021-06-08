Mumbai, June 8: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl in Mumbai was allegedly forced to consume aphrodisiacs in the form of tablets and was then kidnapped and raped. Aphrodisiac is a substance that increases sexual desire, sexual attraction, sexual pleasure, or sexual behavior. According to a report by TOI, a junior college student was kidnapped from the Andheri area of Mumbai. The Police have arrested four people in connection with the rape and kidnap of the minor girl.

The report quoted the minor saying that a couple from the neighbourhood had forced her to consume aphrodisiacs in the form of tablets and an injection. Following this, a man identified as Mehraj Khan, sexually assaulted her. Reports inform that the man's wife knew about the heinous act. The girl said that such incidences of assault are happening for the last eight years. Man Rapes 12 Women After Contacting Them on Matrimonial Sites, Arrested by Navi Mumbai Police.

Soon after the incident was reported, Police swung to action and booked the couple. The accused are now in police custody and have refuted all the allegations made by the minor. Of the four arrested, the girl’s cousin is also included. Her cousin's father took ten girl to Uttar Pradesh and planned to get her married with the intention of extracting money from the girl’s family. A kidnap case was filed by the girl’s father, police rescued the girl from Amethi. Navi Mumbai Shocker: To Avoid Marriage, Man Kills Ailing Girlfriend by Giving Her Ketamine Injection on Pretext of Treating Her; Arrested.

The cops found a note, purportedly written by the girl which states that she got addicted to the tablets. It also mentions that Mehraj threatened with a video clip of the act and started to blackmail her,” said a police official.

