India News | 50 Dogs to Be Adopted, Inducted into Dog Squad in Police Force

Bengaluru, May 26 (PTI) As many as 50 dogs will be adopted and inducted into the Dog Squad at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore to strengthen the state police force, Bangalore City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said here on Tuesday.

Pointing out that that the Dog Squad plays an important role in the detection of explosives, drugs and detection at the scene of crime, he said it was the department's aim to give the dogs the best training possible to further strengthen the existing team.

Therefore the Dog Activity Park where they are trained has been upgraded, he said.

Rao was speaking after inaugurating the newly upgraded Dog Activity Park here.

"It has been decided to hire the services of renowned dog psychologist Amrut Hiranya, popularly known as dog guru, who has agreed to take up the task of upgrading the Dog Squad", the commissioner was quoted as saying in a release.

He said the Dog activity park was built by the efforts of the police staff.

The government has granted Rs 2.5 crore to add more dogs to the kennel.

Plans are underway to appoint female police constables as dog handlers in the near future, the Police Commissioner added.

