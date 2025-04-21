Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 21 (ANI): Gujarat Commissioner of Relief, Alok Kumar Pandey, has confirmed that all 50 pilgrims from Gujarat who were affected by the landslide incident in Ramban, Jammu & Kashmir, are safe and unharmed.

Upon receiving information regarding the pilgrims from Gujarat who were stranded as a result of the landslide incident, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel promptly directed the Relief Commissioner and relevant authorities to collaborate with the Jammu and Kashmir government to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected pilgrims, as stated by the official.

Following the Chief Minister's instructions and guidance, the Gujarat State Emergency Operation Centre swiftly contacted the relevant authorities in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure the safety and security of the Gujarat pilgrims, as stated in the release.

Providing further details, Relief Commissioner Pandey stated that the travel bus carrying tourists from Gujarat is in a safe zone, away from the landslide, and all the travellers are safe.

The army personnel have provided food, water, and other essentials to the Gujarat travellers. Moreover, accommodation and meal arrangements have also been made for all the pilgrims at the Army camp.

Relief Commissioner added that the Gujarat travellers currently do not have any medical emergencies, and the Jammu & Kashmir administration is actively working to safely remove the travel bus trapped in the landslide.

The Relief Commissioner further stated that for additional information regarding this matter, the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, can be contacted at 079 232 51900, if needed. (ANI)

