New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The government has selected 500 dancers through a competition who will perform a grand cultural show during the Republic Day celebrations here on the theme of 'Nari Shakti'.

The grand finale of the competition was held under the Vande Bharatam Nritya Utsav by the Ministry of Culture, officials said on Thursday.

The participants also performed dances from other states highlighting the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'.

The Ministry of Culture organised the two-day national level grand finale of the Vande Bharatam Nritya Utsav on December 19-20. And, 980 dancers participated in it, and 500 dancers have been selected to perform a grand cultural show during the Republic Day celebrations on the Rajapth (now Kartavya Path) on the theme of 'Nari Shakti', according to officials.

The grand finale also featured a special function on December 20 evening which was graced by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and North Eastern Region G K Reddy.

Vande Bharatam sends a strong message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and unity in diversity to the world, Birla said, adding that the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is a celebration of India's rich heritage and its democratic framework.

The competition was held in three stages -- state-Union Territory level, zone level and the national level.

Entries were sought from October 15 to November 10 from participants in the age group of 17-30 years in the genres of folk or tribal, classical, and contemporary or fusion, the ministry said.

