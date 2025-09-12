Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], September 12 (ANI): Haryana Health Minister Aarti Singh Rao on Friday announced that the state government will soon recruit 500 doctors to address shortages in government hospitals.

She said the proposal for recruitment has already been prepared, and the hiring process will begin shortly.

The Minister announced while interacting with the media after conducting a surprise inspection of LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra on Friday.

During her visit, she inspected the pharmacy, toilets, and overall cleanliness in the hospital wards. She expressed displeasure over the problems faced by patients, particularly in the children's ward, due to heaps of debris scattered around the premises and the poor condition of toilets. She reprimanded the officers concerned and instructed them to rectify the issues immediately.

The Health Minister also interacted with patients and confirmed that medicines were available in sufficient quantities at the pharmacy.

She directed health department officers and doctors to ensure that all essential facilities are provided to patients without delay. CMO Dr. Sukhbir Singh briefed the Minister about the ongoing construction of the new hospital building, the availability of medicines, and other arrangements.

Rao emphasised that the under-construction hospital building will be completed in a phased manner to avoid inconvenience to patients, with special focus on hygiene and the upgrading of toilets. Responding to questions on the recent floods, she said that several districts in Haryana had been affected, and health department staff are monitoring public health, distributing free medicines, and conducting fogging operations in the affected areas.

She added that while the government has made arrangements to prevent diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, it is equally important for both health officials and citizens to remain vigilant.

The Minister congratulated health officers in Kurukshetra after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised their malaria control efforts during his Mann Ki Baat address.

Senior officials, including CMO Dr. Sukhbir Singh, Deputy CMO Dr. Ramesh Sabharwal, XEN Rishi Sachdeva, and other officers, accompanied the Minister during the inspection. (ANI)

