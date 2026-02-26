The long-whispered "secret" of South Indian cinema has finally blossomed into a royal reality. Following their intimate morning nuptials at the Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur, superstars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have shared the first official photographs of their union, sending shockwaves of joy across the digital world. The couple, who successfully guarded their seven-year romance despite intense public "shipping," chose today February 26, 2026 to shed their "just friends" tag. In a series of breathtaking portraits against the Aravalli hills, the duo introduced themselves as husband and wife, honoring the fan-coined moniker “VIROSH” that has defined their journey since 2018. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Wikipedia Status Updated to ‘Spouse’ After Udaipur Wedding (View Post)

Rashmika Mandanna Calls Vijay ‘My Husband’

Rashmika, 29, took to Instagram to share a radiant photo of the couple, accompanied by a deeply emotional letter to her new husband. Her words painted a picture of a partnership built on peace, ambition, and unwavering support. “Hi my loves, Introducing to you now ‘My Husband’! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like!” Rashmika wrote.

She continued by thanking Vijay for his role in her personal growth: “I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today! Vijju, I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! All of my achievements, struggles, happiness... everything just makes a lot more sense now because I have you witnessing it all.” Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Wedding: ‘VIROSH’ Officially Married in Intimate Udaipur Ceremony.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Post Goes Viral

Vijay, 36, mirrored the sentiment with a poetic post of his own, reflecting on the quiet, everyday moments that made him realize Rashmika was his "home." Eschewing his typical brooding persona, the Arjun Reddy star penned a vulnerable tribute to the woman who made his life "wholesome." “Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around... Like I needed her just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was,” Vijay shared. He concluded with the simple, powerful confirmation: “So, I made my best friend… my wife. 26.02.2026.”

VIROSH Wedding Honours Both Roots

The wedding day was a meticulously planned blend of the couple's heritage. The morning commenced at 10:10 AM with a traditional Telugu ceremony (Andhra customs) to honour Vijay’s family. As the sun began to set over the Udaipur landscape, the festivities transitioned into a Kodava (Coorgi) ceremony, paying tribute to Rashmika’s roots. For the evening rituals, the "National Crush" was expected to drape a traditional Kodava-style saree, featuring pleats at the back, while walking toward her groom in a ceremony known for its elegant simplicity and focus on ancestral blessings. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Age Difference: ‘VIROSH’ Officially Tie the Knot in Udaipur Today.

Inside VIROSH’s Fairytale Wedding

The celebrations, which began on February 24 with the "VIROSH Premier League" (a friendly cricket match for guests), were designed to be a "fairytale for grown-ups." From napkins embroidered with their joint name to a Sangeet decor that functioned as a photo gallery of their seven-year hidden history, every detail was a nod to the fans who supported them. While the Udaipur event remained strictly private attended by the likes of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Tharun Bhascker and Zakir Khan the couple is expected to return to Hyderabad for a grand reception on March 4, 2026, where the rest of the film industry will join in the celebrations.

