Indian batter Sanju Samson became the subject of viral social media funny memes after failing to capitalise on a solid start during the IND vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against Zimbabwe. Promoted to open the innings in a must-win game, Samson looked promising before a sudden dismissal abruptly halted his momentum. Frustrated supporters quickly took to social media, circulating funny viral memes. The online reaction highlights growing fan impatience regarding his recurring inability to convert positive starts into substantial, match-winning scores during high-stakes international fixtures. India vs Zimbabwe Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

'Happy Retirement'

Happy Retirement Sanju Samson (2015-2026) pic.twitter.com/nFroIQmLqF — Vivek (@Hailkohli18) February 26, 2026

Routine Of A Sanju Samson Fan

Frustation Of A Sanju Samson Fan

Sanju Samson fans Right Now 😱#INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/gifwqOZHqh — Raja babu Singh (@rbsingh2018) February 26, 2026

Sanju Samson Be Like

Sanju Samson's Oath

