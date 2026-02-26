Kohima, February 26: The results of Nagaland's Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery of today, February 26, will be declared in a short while. The Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery is a highly popular weekly draw conducted every Thursday at 8:00 PM by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. The live draw of Nagaland's Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery will begin soon. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of the Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery of February 26.

Well known for its significant prize pool, the Dear Fame Thursday lottery offers a life-changing top prize of INR 1 crore. Nagaland lottery players must remember that the results of Nagaland's Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery will be published on the official "Lottery Sambad" website and local gazettes once the draw is completed. Notably, the Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery is part of Nagaland's daily "Dear" series. Known for its accessibility, the tickets are priced at a nominal INR 6. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Star Thursday Lottery Result of February 26 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Fame Thursday Weekly Lottery Here

As part of the larger "Dear" lottery series, the Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery results are published in the official government gazette and are widely followed by participants across the region through live streams and physical result sheets. The results and winning numbers are also made available in PDF format. To verify the winning numbers of Nagaland's Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery, players can visit websites such as nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com. Nagaland lottery participants can also watch the online telecast of Nagaland's Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery provided above to know the outcome of Thursday's lucky draw.

Winners of the Dear Fame Thursday lottery of February 26 have 30 days to claim their prizes. For the big jackpot of INR 1 crore, a trip to the Director of State Lotteries in Nagaland is required, along with the original ticket and a valid ID. "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM", "Dear Fame Thursday Result February 26 2026", "Lottery Sambad Night Result", "Dear Lottery Result Today 8 PM", "Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Live" and "Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result" are some of the trending keywords used by Nagaland lottery players.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

