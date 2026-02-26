Jerusalem [Israel], February 26 (ANI): On the back of the success of the Centres of Excellence established with Israeli cooperation across India for strengthening the agricultural sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the creation of "Villages of Excellence" to further deepen agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking during joint press statement with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu as part of his two-day state visit to the country, PM Modi said agricultural cooperation has been one of the most successful pillars of the bilateral relationship and will now be given a futuristic direction.

Also Read | Borge Brende Resigns: World Economic Forum Head Steps Down Following Pressure Over Links With Jeffrey Epstein.

"There has been a long and successful history of agricultural cooperation between the two countries. Today, we have resolved to give this cooperation a futuristic direction. The Centres of Excellence established in India with the cooperation of Israel are excellent examples of our friendship. Seeing their success, we have set a target to increase their number to 100," he said.

Moving a step further, the Prime Minister announced the development of "Villages of Excellence", aimed at expanding the benefits of Israeli agricultural technology to the grassroots level.

Also Read | Instagram To Alert Parents Over Teen Suicide and Self-Harm Searches As UK Considers Social Media Ban for Under-16s.

"With this, Israeli technology will reach every village in India and will greatly increase the income and productivity of lakhs of farmers. Together, we will also develop future-ready farming solutions. The establishment of the India-Israel Innovation Centre for Agriculture in India will provide a strong base for this cooperation," he added.

The Indo-Israel Centres of Excellence (CoE) are high-tech, intensive agricultural hubs established to facilitate the transfer of Israeli agri-technologies adapted to local conditions. These centres are designed to support farmers by focusing on select priority crops.

Each CoE includes components such as advanced nursery management, improved cultivation practices, and efficient irrigation and fertigation systems.

PM Modi also highlighted the strong people-to-people ties between the two nations, describing them as a key pillar of bilateral relations.

Referring to the India-Israel Manpower Mobility Agreement signed in 2023, he said India has made an important contribution to Israel's construction and caregiver sectors.

"Indian workers have earned trust through their hard work, commitment, and skills. I am happy that the expansion of this cooperation is also being done in areas like commerce and services," he noted.

Emphasising the importance of connecting youth and innovators, the Prime Minister announced the establishment of the India-Israel Academic Forum to strengthen collaboration among students, researchers and innovators from both countries.

The announcements mark a renewed push to deepen India-Israel cooperation in agriculture, innovation, mobility and education.

The current state-visit marks the second time PM Modi has travelled to Israel during his tenure, following his historic inaugural trip in 2017. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)