Gangtok, Jun 4 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday announced that his government would create 500 new jobs in each of the 32 assembly constituencies of the state.

Addressing a function Sreebadam in West Sikkim, he said cancer patients in the state will be given medicines free of cost.

Tamang said the state government has also sanctioned the construction of 11,000 houses at a cost of Rs 17.52 lakh each.

He also said that his government has decided to build 108 government schools, equipped with modern facilities.

The chief minister also announced the construction of five playgrounds in each assembly constituency to encourage children to take up sports.

He further said that the honorarium for zilla panchayat and gram panchayats members will be increased soon.

