Vijayawada, May 16 (PTI) A Tiranga (Indian National Flag) rally celebrating Operation Sindoor kicked off on Friday evening here, drawing over 5,000 participants. The rally was led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and other leaders.

The rally began at around 6 pm from the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium and proceeded to Benz Circle.

Enthusiastic chants of patriotism filled the air along Bandar road as hundreds of students and citizens carried a 500-meter-long Indian flag.

“Tiranga rallies reflect our unity and citizens' gratitude toward soldiers,” a TDP leader told PTI.

Participants waved flags, creating a patriotic atmosphere along the main streets.

Naidu, accompanied by Kalyan, BJP state president D Purandeshwari, and other leaders, walked as part of the rally from IGMC Stadium to Benz Circle.

Indian flags were distributed to nearly 5,000 students and participants amid patriotic songs aimed at inspiring national unity and integrity.

