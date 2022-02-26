Bengaluru, Feb 26 (PTI) Karnataka on Saturday logged 514 fresh COVID-19 infections and 19 deaths taking the total infections and fatalities to 39,40,429 and 39,919 respectively, the state health department said.

In its daily COVID-19 bulletin, the department said 1,073 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 38,93,532. Active cases stood at 6,940.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 345 infections and 13 deaths.

Other districts too had fresh cases including 20 in Belagavi, 18 in Mysuru, 16 in Kodagu, 14 each in Dharwad and Gadag, 11 in Uttara Kannada and 10 in Shivamogga.

There were deaths in four districts including four in Ballari.

There were zero fatalities in 27 districts.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.84 per cent and the case fatality rate was 3.69 per cent.

As many as 61, 040 tests were conducted including 46,325 RT-PCR tests taking the total tests so far to 6.44 crore.

There were 76,028 inoculations done taking the total vaccinations so far to 10.05 crore, the department said.

