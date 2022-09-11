Srinagar, Sep 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 52 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, rasing the tally to 4,78,737, officials said.

While 11 cases were reported from Jammu, 41 were recorded from Kashmir, they said.

The death toll in the Union territory stands at 4,784, the officials said.

There are 436 active coronavirus cases, while the recovery count has reached 4,73,517, they said.

