New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) As many as 53.8 lakh public grievances were redressed during the recently concluded good governance week, the Centre said on Tuesday.

The government celebrated the second 'Sushasan Saptah' (good governance week) between December 19 and 25.

Also Read | Info Was Received from Ludhiana Police Regarding a Bomb Threat Received by a Hotel in … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The Sushasan Saptah witnessed a nationwide campaign for redressal of public grievances and improving service delivery, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Prashasan Gaon ki Ore 2022 has witnessed significant progress – 53.8 lakh public grievances were redressed, 310 lakh service delivery applications were disposed and 949 innovations in governance were documented.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Steals 40 Specially Trained Messenger Pigeons From Kurla, Sells Them at Exorbitant Rates; Arrested.

Prashasan Gaon ki Ore (governance towards village) was the theme of the week.

On December 23, district-level workshops were held in all 768 districts to deliberate on innovations and vision India@2047.

The district-level workshops were chaired by a senior retired IAS officer who had served as district collector in that district.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, in its 121st report, had commended the phenomenal success of Prashasan Gaon ki Ore campaign and recommended that such campaigns should be held more frequently.

The Prashasan Gaon ki Ore campaign and good governance week 2022 events have been symbolic of the strength of the whole-of-government approach in which central government officials worked with state government officials and district officials up to tehsil level and succeeded in taking forward the nation's governance model of "maximum governance-minimum government", the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)