New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): 53 more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, as per information provided by the BSF.

An official statement by the BSF informed that a total of 1,018 coronavirus cases have been reported so far amongst its personnel. This includes 345 active cases and 659 recoveries. While four have succumbed to the infection.

India's COVID-19 count now stands at 5,66,840, with 18,522 positive cases in the last 24 hours.(ANI)

