Dehradun, Aug 26 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,549 on Wednesday with 530 more people testing positive for the disease, while the state's toll climbed to 219 as six more patients died, a health department bulletin said.

Of the latest fatalities, four were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh, and two from Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani, it said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Issues New Travel Guidelines, Tourists Can Undergo TRU NAAT, CB NAAT Tests Before Arrival Apart from RT-PCR.

Dehradun reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 170, followed by 81 in Nainital, 80 in Haridwar, 64 in Udham Singh Nagar, 36 in Tehri, 25 in Pauri, 20 in Champawat, 17 in Chamoli, 15 in Uttarkashi, 13 in Bageshwar, seven in Pithoragarh, and two in Rudraprayag, according to the bulletin.

So far, 11,524 people have recovered from COVID-19, 57 migrated out of the state and 219 died, the bulletin said, adding that 4,749 patients are under treatment.

Also Read | JEE, NEET 2020: Exams Should Be Held as Planned in September, Says JNU VC Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)