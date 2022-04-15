Jammu, Apr 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration has redeveloped and renovated 535 ponds in Udhampur district of the Union Territory.

The information was provided by district officers to the Commissioner secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment, Sanjeev Verma, during his visit to Udhampur to review the progress of development projects.

Verma asked the officers to also focus on the rejuvenation of water bodies with the involvement of panchayat members and NGOs.

"A total of 535 ponds have been developed and renovated so far," an officer told him.

Verma directed the officers to consider the area-wise population for the development of ponds, including the Jaganoo pond.

He stressed on intensifying plantation drives, besides encouraging potential and high-yielding vegetation in the district.

He also directed the officers to provide 2,000 saplings to every panchayat for plantation.

