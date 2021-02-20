Amaravati(AP), Feb 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh recorded 54 new COVID-19 cases, 70 recoveries and no deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, even as the active caseload came down to 604.

According to the latest bulletin, the cumulative coronavirus positives in the state touched 8.89 lakh after close to 1.37 crore sample tests.

The total recoveries increased to 8,81,439 and the overall toll to 7,167, the bulletin said.

The active cases fell to double digits in 12 districts and to the single digit in Vizianagaram district.

Vizinagaram, incidentally, was the last district in the state to report a coronavirus case back in May 2020.

In 24 hours, only Chittoor reported 19 new cases while in all other districts the count was less than six each.

