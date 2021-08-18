Chandigarh, Aug 18 (PTI) Punjab on Wednesday reported 54 coronavirus cases, taking the state's infection count to 6,00,060, according to a medical bulletin.

No death was reported on Wednesday due to which the state's fatality count remained at 16,345.

Ferozepur reported 14 cases, followed by six in Jalandhar and five in Amritsar.

With 50 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,83,170, as per the bulletin.

The state currently has 545 cases.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, reported six cases, taking the union territory's infection count to 62,045, according to a medical bulletin.

The count also includes four positive cases, which were not reported earlier.

The death toll stood at 811.

The number of active cases in the city was 44 while the number of cured persons was 61,190.

