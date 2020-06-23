Raipur, Jun 23 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 2,356 after 54 more people tested positive on Tuesday, a health official said.

As many as 40 patients were discharged from different hospitals across the state following recovery from the infection, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai reports 846 New COVID-19 Cases And 42 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 23, 2020.

Of the new cases, nine were reported each from Balrampur and Rajnandgaon districts, six each from Janjgir- Champa and Surguja districts, five each from Durg, Mahasamund and Raigarh districts, three each from Kanker and Narayanpur districts, two from Raipur while one came from Balodabazar district, he said.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 817, as 1,527 people have been discharged after recovery while 11 others have died so far, he said.

Also Read | Bengaluru-Based Chartered Accountant Kills Wife, Mother-in-Law Before Committing Suicide, Leaves Behind 67-Page Suicide Note.

The state health department on Tuesday asked people who had travelled on two Raipur-bound flights from Delhi on June 7 and June 10 to stay in quarantine after one passenger each in these flights tested positive for coronavirus.

Passengers who landed at the Raipur airport by IndiGo flight 6G-2757 on June 7 and by Vistara UK-797 on June 10 from Delhi are suggested to remain in quarantine.

"One passenger each in both flights were found COVID-19 positive, a departments statement said.

For any queries, these passengers can contact the Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) of their districts or on toll free number 104, it said.

Meanwhile, the state Assembly secretariat has been shut from June 24 till June 28 after a Congress MLA, who had chaired a meeting in the assembly premises on Monday, tested positive for the viralinfection.

When his medical report came positive on Monday, he was shifted to AIIMS here, a government official said.

Other MLAs and officials who had attended the meeting have been quarantined, he said.

The secretariat will be completely shut from June 24 till June 28, an assembly official said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 2,356, new cases 54, deaths 12, discharged 1,527, active cases 817, people tested so far 1,33,753. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)