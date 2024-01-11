Shimla, Jan 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday directed officials to roll out the Health Information Management System (HIMS) in 56 hospitals across the state in the project's initial phase.

Chairing a meeting with the officials of the health department, Sukhu instructed them to initiate the HIMS project in a timely manner enabling the doctors to fetch the complete medical history of the patients from a cloud-based server, a statement issued here said.

"The HIMS would prove to be a milestone in providing seamless treatment facilities to the patients as there will be no need to carry physical copies of prescription and medical tests with them," the chief minister said.

The doctors would get access to all the requisite information on the click of a button only by entering the phone number of the patient, he said.

With a motive to reach out to the underprivileged sections of the society and provide them with quality healthcare facilities, the government also intends to offer high-end services in all the medical colleges of the state, the statement said.

'Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans' have been set up in all the 68 assembly constituencies of the state and six specialist doctors have been deputed in 35 such institutions, the chief minister said.

He assured that the remaining 33 such sansthans will be also be soon equipped with specialist doctors.

During the meeting, Sukhu also reviewed the progress on establishment of robotic surgery facilities in three medical colleges, namely Indira Gandhi medical College in Shimla, Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties Chamiyana in Shimla and Tanda Medical College in Kangra.

He directed the department concerned to accelerate the process of setting up such facilities so that the public can benefit at the earliest.

