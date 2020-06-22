Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): As many as 57 girls at a government-run shelter home here, were found to be COVID-19 positive.

"57 positive cases have been reported, all have been admitted to hospitals. Five girls among them are pregnant, they were brought at the shelter home, under various POCSO cases, from different places," said BR Tiwari, District Magistrate.

"All 5 were already pregnant when they were brought at the shelter home. Other than that, 2 other pregnant girls living at the shelter have tested negative for COVID-19," said Tiwari.

The staff of the shelter home has been reportedly quarantined.

In the last 24 hours, 596 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, there are 6,186 active cases and 10,995 patients have been discharged so far, said Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad.

The death toll stands at 550 in the state, Prasad informed. (ANI)

