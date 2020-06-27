Raipur, Jun 27 (PTI) With 57 new patients detected, the coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 2,602 on Saturday, a health official said.

With no new death reported, the death toll of the pandemic stood at 13, he said.

52 patients were discharged from different hospitals following recovery. So far 1,937 patients have recovered in Chhattisgarh.

Of the new cases, 21 were reported from Rajnandgaon district, 10 from Balrampur, seven from Janjgir-Champa, five from Durg, four from Raigarh, three each from Mahasamund and Balodabazar districts, two from Raipur while one case each came from Bilaspur and Kawardha districts, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: total cases 2,602, new cases 57, deaths 13, discharged 1,937, active cases 652, people tested so far 1,52,874.

