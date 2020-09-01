Diphu (Assam), Sep 1 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested and 572 gm heroin seized from their possession in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Laharijan police outpost intercepted a mini truck on Monday and seized the drugs concealed in a spare tyre of the vehicle, a police officer said.

Two persons, identified as Saddam Hussain and Kasem Ali, were arrested, he added.

