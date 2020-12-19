Dehradun, Dec 19 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Uttarakhand rose to 1,408 on Saturday with nine more fatalities, while 584 new cases took the infection tally to 85,853, a state health department bulletin here said.

Dehradun district recorded the highest 199 cases followed by Nainital 123, Udham Singh Nagar 40, Pauri 35, Tehri 35, Uttarkashi 33, Haridwar 29, Rudraprayag 18, Champawat 18, Almora 18, Chamoli 14, Pithoragarh 15 and five cases in Bageshwar, it said. Nine more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the toll so far to 1,408, the bulletin said.

A total of 77,326 infected people have recuperated, 1,045 have migrated out of the state and 6,074 are under treatment, it added.

