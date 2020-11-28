Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally rose to 18,14,515 on Saturday as it recorded 5,965 new cases, said a health official.

The state also reported 75 fatalities during the day, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 46,986, he said.

A total of 3,937 patients were discharged from hospitals, so the tally of recovered people rose to 16,76,564.

There are 89,905 active patients in the state.

Mumbai city reported 1,063 new cases, which pushed its overall case count to 2,81,881, while its death toll rose to 10,847 with 17 deaths being reported on Saturday.

The state has so far conducted 1,07,22,198 tests.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 2,168 new cases, raising the total count to 6,29,522. A total of 18,470 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

The tally of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,53,634 and death toll at 10,733.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,43,680, and death toll at 4,526.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,13,238 cases and 3,870 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 67,645 and death count at 1,696.

Latur division has reported 74,784 cases until now and 2,259 fatalities.

Akola division has reported 57,894 cases while 1,398 people have succumbed to the disease in the region until now.

Nagpur division has reported 1,72,046 infections and 3,917 fatalities, the official informed.

As many as 2,072 COVID-19 patients from other states have been treated in Maharashtra, including 117 who died.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,14,515, new cases: 5,965, death toll: 46,986, discharged: 16,76,564, active cases: 89,905, people tested so far: 1,07,22,198.

