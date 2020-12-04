Amaravati, Dec 4 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 599 new COVID-19 cases, 913 recoveries and six deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

Consequently, the states COVID-19 chart showed 8,70,675 total positives, 8,57,233 recoveries and 7,020 deaths so far.

The number of active cases dropped to 6,422, a health department bulletin said.

Only Krishna district reported 115 new cases while 12 other districts added less than 100 cases each.

Krishna district also saw two fresh COVID-19 fatalities while four other districts reported one death each, the bulletin added.

