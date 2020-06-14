India News | 6.4 Quintal Poppy Husk Worth Rs 22 Lakh Seized in Haryana's Jind District

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 13 (ANI): Haryana Police on Saturday seized 640-kilogram of poppy husk, worth Rs 22 lakh, from a truck in Jind district and made a consequent arrest, as per the Haryana Police spokesperson on Saturday.

The stock of poppy husk was seized during a raid, as per the spokesperson, conducted by a team of Sadar police station, Narwana.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

"With the seizure of 640 kg poppy husk from a truck in Jind district, Haryana Police have once again foiled an attempt to push a big drug consignment into the State. Police have arrested an accused in this connection," Haryana Police spokesperson said in a release.

"Initial investigations revealed that the contraband was being smuggled from Rajashtan. The estimated value of seized drugs was around Rs 22 lakh," the release added.

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 454 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Overall Count to 10,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

A case under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused, the release stated.

Haryana Police have taken the accused on remand, as per the release, to ascertain the involvement of others in this racket of drug peddling.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)