New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Six men were arrested here for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing jobs, police said on Wednesday.

The accused – Satish Kumar Singh (32), Naveen Kumar (24), Abhishek Shrivastav (23), Ajit Kumar (20), Sudhir (24) and Ravi Singh (20) – residents of Jahangirpuri – were arrested from northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area.

On April 10, police received a complaint from a man, Parvesh Kumar, who alleged that he was cheated after he applied for a store supervisor's job through an online advertisement, police said.

He received a call from an unknown person who claimed to be the manager of the store.

The caller told Parvesh that he was shortlisted for the role and asked for documents on WhatsApp, saying he would have a telephonic interview after their verification.

Later, the complainant was asked to pay Rs 650 for document verification and Rs 3,100 for the uniform. He paid the amount through UPI, according to police.

The alleged fraudsters told him that his selection was confirmed and asked for Rs 5,000 as security deposit for the laptop that he would get from the company for official work. He paid that amount as well, police said.

When they asked for Rs 11,000 as insurance, he suspected that he had become a victim of fraud and informed police.

"During investigation, a fake call centre was found at Panchvati in Adarsh Nagar and six accused persons were arrested. Satish, Shrivastav and Naveen shared the profit in the ratio of 40, 30 and 30 per cent respectively. They gave commission to callers Ravi, Sudhir and Ajeet on performance basis," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.

Satish used to open bank accounts with documents taken from persons job applicants and asked for others to transfer the money to them, police said.

They would put their advertisement online about job vacancies in different companies and would get data of job aspirants.

Then, they would call them impersonating as HR executives of different consultancies and ask for documents, Sidhu said.

They asked them to pay money on different occasions and would send fake appointment letters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)